Happy Saturday! A much more comfortable weekend ahead of us. Lots of sunshine and mild temperatures. Highs today will be much cooler in the mid-upper 80s.
The last remains of a cold front passing through will move out by this evening. A ridge of high pressure rebuilds as we go into next week.
Even more sunshine for us and warmer temperatures Sunday with highs in the upper 80s-low 90s around the region.
A quiet weather week next week. Partly to mostly sunny skies with some occasional morning clouds. Highs should hover around the upper 80s-low 90s through the week. Sunny and seasonable, enjoy!