TRI-CITIES, Wash. —
The Ben Franklin Transit and Second Harvest partner up to hand out meal boxes in Tri-Cities.
Non-perishable holiday boxes were handed out in Kennewick and Pasco. The hope is to support those in need during the busy holiday season.
We spoke with the marketing manager for BFT about why they do this.
Lisa Larson tells us they do it because they like to give a little extra help.
"When people are calling their friends that they know need help that they know need help and they are all showing up," said Larson, "I just feel so good to be able to help out during the time when things are so so busy and so stressful and you know it kind of share the holiday love."
Over the past month, BFT has delivered Thanksgiving meals. As well as, hosting several Fill the Bus event to help collect gently used coats for kids and toy from for local children in need.
