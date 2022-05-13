MILTON-FREEWATER, Wash. - Purchasing honey from your local honey farms doesn't only help out the business, but eating a spoonful of it can help relieve your allergies when the weather transitions begin.
Stacy Lieuallen, the head of consumer products at Sweet Bee, says for it to be able to help, it has to be local.
"Your getting honey that was produced by bees in your region, which means you're going to get the natural pollens from that region and that's going to help if you have allergies...in general, we've seen other things like the natural antibiotic traits of honey because honey is antibacterial as well. That can be very beneficial not only for eating but as a wound dressing," she explained.
That antibacterial property honey carries can also help with healing wounds. You can even add honey to your everyday meals, which is beneficial to your health.
You can watch how local beekeepers work on the video below or for more information about the Sweet Bee Honey Co. you can click here.
