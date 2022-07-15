BENTON COUNTY, Wash. -
The Eastbound lane on I-82 closed for several hours Friday morning because of a rollover crash.
The Benton County Sheriff's Office is looking for the driver of the vehicle. BCSO tells us the crash happened around 2:00 a.m. on Friday and the drivers was no longer there when deputies arrived.
The car was upside down blocking one of the lanes. Washington State Patrol was called to clear the road and investigate.
The road is now open.
