Benton County Fairgrounds dedicates arena to long time Tri-Citian

KENNEWICK, WA- Benton County fairgrounds dedicated their arena to a long-time Tri-Cities resident who has worked at the arena for over 50 years.
Dan McDaniel has been a long time volunteer at the fair and has served on the Benton Franklin Fair Association Board of Directors as a member and a president.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday unveiled the sign and bronze plaque in his honor to recognize his contributions to the fairgrounds and the newly named- McDaniel Arena.
Not only did McDaniel say hello to his new arena, but a goodbye to his many years working at the fairgrounds.
"I was here everyday, everyday for 25 years. It's hard. its hard leaving anything after that many years," McDaniel said.
McDaniel got his start working at the racetrack back in the 1970's, before making his way to the fair board and president chair.
Over the years, McDaniel's worked on a lot of different improvements from the track, to the lights, and even bleacher seating.
Looking at the grounds now, "I think I've walked every inch of it.... every inch of it and I've changed it completely to what it was," McDaniel said.
McDaniel's son, Matt McDaniel said the fairgrounds have been part of his family for as long as he can remember.
"To have this arena memorialized in his name is really the cherry on top of a journey that I watched him start when I was really just a little boy for all of this," McDaniel said.