BENTON COUNTY, WA - Benton County Prosecutors office has filed charges in relation to the accident in Richland Sunday morning. 

Nineteen-year-old driver in triple-fatality crash released on bond

Jennifer Duong, 19, was the driver in the triple-fatality crash on George Washington Way and Jadwin Avenue early Sunday morning. 

More information released regarding triple fatality on George Washington Way

She was booked into the Benton County Jail on three counts of vehicular homicide. 

Wednesday afternoon, Deputy Prosecutor Andrew Clark filed those charges.

Duong appeared for a preliminary court hearing on Monday, February 28th where she was placed on a 72-hr hold and bond set at $250,000.

RPD gives an update on investigation into crash that killed three Sunday morning