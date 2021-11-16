On Community Voices, brought to you by Benton Franklin Health District, we heard from Tri-Cities Resident Jill Oldson. She received her first COVID-19 vaccine in March of 2021 and the second vaccine in April of 2021. She says she wanted to be able to get out and do the things she hadn’t been able to in so long.
Although she was fully vaccinated, at the end of July Jill was diagnosed with a breakthrough case. An infection of a fully vaccinated person is referred to as a “breakthrough infection.” While Jill was disappointed to have contracted COVID-19 she only experienced very minor symptoms.
She says “My symptoms were incredibly mild. I felt like I had a bit of a sinus infection. Maybe a little fatigue.” Everyone in her household was also fully vaccinated and none of them contracted the illness.
Jill says that from her perspective the vaccine absolutely did what it was supposed to do; even though she did get sick she is certain that the vaccine prevented her from becoming seriously ill or worse.
For more information on vaccination and community health resources please visit bfhd.wa.gov or call (509) 460-4200.