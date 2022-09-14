Mostly clear and calm tonight with overnight low temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Air quality has improved for most of our viewing area still some haze in areas but air quality is at moderate to good.
Get ready for a gorgeous Thursday, mostly sunny with light winds and comfortable temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.
Increasing clouds and breezy to gusty winds Friday as a cold front approaches, temperatures will begin to drop into the low to mid 70s and even into the 60s in the Kittitas and Yakima Valleys. This is a slight chance of showers Saturday night and Sunday in the Kittitas/Yakima Valleys with a stronger chance of showers in the Tri-Cities and Walla Walla and foothills of the Blues.
Tri-Cities
Wednesday Night... Increasing Clouds... 54
Thursday... Mostly Sunny... 82/54
Friday... Partly Sunny, Breezy Late... 78/48
Saturday... Partly Sunny, Cooler, Stray Shower Night... 72/48
Sunday... Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers... 72/49
Monday... Partly Sunny... 75/47
Tuesday... Mostly Cloudy, Stray Showers... 75/48
Yakima
Wednesday Night Mostly Clear and Calm...48
Thursday... Partly Sunny... 79/48
Friday... Partly Sunny, Breezy Late... 74/42
Saturday... Partly Sunny, Cooler... 69/43
Sunday... Mostly Cloudy, Stray Showers... 69/43
Monday... Partly Sunny... 72/42
Tuesday... Mostly Cloudy, Stray Showers... 75/45
