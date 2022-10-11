Mostly sunny and pleasantly warm.  Morning temperatures in the 50s, upper 60s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 70s.
 
A dry cold front moved across the region last night, acting like a big broom, and sweeping the smoke away.  As a result, the air quality is much better today and should remain good through Thursday.  Cooler temperatures this afternoon , but still above our average highs in the mid-upper 60s.  The quiet, dry and warm weather will continue as a strong ridge of high pressure builds into the Pacific Northwest.   This ridge will not be budging anytime soon as a Rex Block sets up over the west coast. 
 
So, what is a Rex Block?  It is a pattern with an upper-level ridge over the Pacific Northwest, a persistent cut-off low off the southern California coast and broad troughing downstream across the central and eastern United States.  Basically, it creates a traffic jam in the jet stream. Meaning more sunshine and unseasonably warm temperatures into early next week with highs in the mid 70s-low 80s and lows in the 40s.  The one thing we will have to watch is the return of smoke and poor air quality by Thursday or Friday.