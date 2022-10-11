Mostly sunny and pleasantly warm. Morning temperatures in the 50s, upper 60s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 70s.
A dry cold front moved across the region last night, acting like a big broom, and sweeping the smoke away. As a result, the air quality is much better today and should remain good through Thursday. Cooler temperatures this afternoon , but still above our average highs in the mid-upper 60s. The quiet, dry and warm weather will continue as a strong ridge of high pressure builds into the Pacific Northwest. This ridge will not be budging anytime soon as a Rex Block sets up over the west coast.
