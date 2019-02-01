As most are trying to eat healthier to honor their New Year's resolution, Beyoncé is giving people another reason to pick up that salad.
The singer posted on her Instagram Wednesday about an opportunity to win free Beyoncé and Jay-Z concert tickets, and all one needs to do is try out veganism.
The challenge is to pledge a plant-based lifestyle to the “Greenprint Project” and share it on social media. Participants can choose from eating “all plants, all the time” to a much more subtle “plant-based at work.”
Beyoncé chose “plant-based for breakfast” and “meatless Mondays” for her pledge. She shared her pledge on Instagram and challenged her fans to make their pledges for a chance to win tickets to any Jay-Z or Beyoncé show for life.