TRI-CITIES, WA - Staying home may mean you have extra time on your hands to learn a new skill, or language, and right now it's free to do so. With Stay at Home orders and social distancing in full effect many companies and organizations are offering free online materials.
So if the Coronavirus has you feeling blue you can learn how to play them for free, thanks to guitar lessons Fender is currently offering. Daniel Levitin an award winning neuroscientist says playing an instrument has proven emotional and physical benefits.
Are you you itching to travel once this pandemic is over? Spend time learning a new language at no cost. Rosetta Stone is providing classes for students on their website.
For more curious minds How Stuff Works answers almost any question you many have. Podcasts, videos and articles explain things like, ice volcanoes and how viruses thrive. They even have a Home & Garden section.
And if you ever dreamed of attending Yale... now you can. Take a variety of e-courses from the Ivy league school for, yup, you guessed it- free.
For more information and a full list of courses click on the link below:
https://parade.com/1014515/jessicasager/free-online-courses/