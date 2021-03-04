TRI-CITIES, WA- COVID-19 cases are trending down across the Mid-Columbia.
Over the past two weeks, the Benton Franklin Health District reported a two-week case rate of 391 between Franklin and Benton counties. The two weeks before that, the case rate was 704.
Numbers Dr. Amy Person, health officer with the Benton-Franklin Health district is encouraged by but she says there is still more work to be done.
"We continue to see a decrease in our COVID-19 disease activity. The drop is not because of luck or the natural course of the disease, but the result of wearing masks, limiting gatherings, social distancing and getting more people vaccinated," Person said.
As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations decrease across Benton and Franklin counties. Dr. Person said it is still not time to let our guards down.
"Case rates are still much higher than we would like them to be," Person said. "We continue to focus our efforts on reducing transmission and reducing mobility and mortality from this pandemic," Person said.
As of Thursday, 1.7 million people have been vaccinated in Washington.
Of that, Person said 12% of people have received at least one shot of the vaccine locally. With the arrival of a third vaccine, she said doses are still limited.
"The state of Washington is anticipating they will get a shipment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for this coming week but then will likely not see any until the end of March," Person said.
With teachers and childcare workers now eligible to get the vaccine, the health district is working on how to get vaccines to them soon including setting up vaccine events with school districts to help.
"The more we have people protected with vaccination the more we continue to follow our inflectional control measures the better off we will be as individuals, as families, and as a community," Person said.
While many wait for their vaccine, Person said it is still important for people to mask up and keep a social distance.
"Continuing these practices is what is going to allow us to move to a point where we can have more businesses open and open to a larger degree," Person said.
To see if you are eligible for a vaccine visit the state's Phase Finder tool.
Sign up and find a vaccine appointment visit the PrepMod website.