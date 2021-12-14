On Community Voices, brought to you by Benton Franklin Health District, we heard from Optometric Physician, Jenna Stoffel. Jenna works in very close proximity to her patients. For their safety and her own she decided to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Knowing that many of her patients have other health conditions that put them in the category of “high risk” for serious COVID-19 she wanted to do what she could to help protect them.
Many of her patients have told her they’re experiencing long term COVID-19 effects; brain fog, difficulty breathing, not getting back taste and smell. Most people recover from COVID-19 but for those with pre-existing conditions and high-risk populations the long term effects can be life changing. Each person’s experience with COVID-19 is different and the outcome is unpredictable person-to-person.
When Jenna weighed the risks and benefits of being vaccinated against COVID-19 the benefits were much greater. From the possibility of long term disease, hospitalization and even death; vaccination was the better choice for her and to protect those around her. Jenna encourages everyone to consider how the vaccine can protect not only themselves but also the people they care about and the community as a whole.
For more information on vaccination and community health resources please visit bfhd.wa.gov or Benton Franklin Health District on Facebook or call (509) 460-4200.