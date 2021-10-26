As a COVID-19 “long-hauler” Mindy Jackson has been battling COVID-19 and it’s long-term effects since November of 2020. At that time she and her family were not eligible to be vaccinated although they did get vaccinated later. She and her family had been very careful with quarantine but eventually they did, in Mindy’s words, “open their bubble”. Once one person in the family caught COVID-19 it spread through their family quickly.
While most people are able to recover from COVID-19, for some people like Mindy, it can have ongoing effects on health. She has daily struggles with symptoms ranging from shortness of breath, muscle pain, rapid heart rate, brain fog, joint pain, headaches, fatigue, chest pain, dizziness, insomnia, eye pain, blurry vision and many more. Mindy would like to raise awareness of “long COVID” and the resources available to people navigating this new reality.
Mindy’s positive attitude, the support of her husband, Willie, and of her family keeps her spirits up and gives her a hopeful outlook for the future. She also credits the Facebook group “COVID19 Longhauler Advocacy Project” with providing a community with resources and support for long-haulers like her.
Mindy’s message to everyone; “Don’t lose hope. Take care of each other. Really be kind to each other. You know, we’re all tired of this but all of our lives have been changed.”
For more information on vaccination and community health resources please visit bfhd.wa.gov, follow them on Facebook, or call (509) 460-4200.