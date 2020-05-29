Big Changes Coming This Weekend!

Happy Friday! We officially hit the hottest days of the year (so far) earlier today. We saw highs in the low-mid 90s throughout the Columbia Basin. As we head into the overnight hours we will start to see temperatures cool down, with lows tonight in the 60s.
Heading into our Saturday, big changes on the way! Tomorrow will still be hot with highs in the low-mid 90s. A new storm will work it's way up from California and push in a lot of instability. We'll have a few showers along the east slopes of the Cascades by mid-morning. With some instability we will likely see isolated thunderstorms pop up.
The National Weather Service has issued a severe weather outlook Saturday afternoon and evening. Severe to strong thunderstorms are expected stretching from the east slopes of the Cascades past the Tri-Cities. Any storms that develop will be capable of damaging wind, frequent lightning, and local blowing dust.
The rain will pick up and will likely get heavy at times by the evening through early Sunday morning. A lot cooler Sunday with highs cooling down into the 70s. Back to 80s next week!