​Feeling like early June this afternoon! Mostly sunny and becoming a little breezy this evening. Morning temperatures in the 40s, low 70s by noon and afternoon highs near 80.​
 
A strong front races across the region Saturday bringing gusty winds of 25-40 mph.  This will likely produce patchy blowing dust in the Columbia Basin and much cooler temperatures for everyone with highs tumbling into the low-mid 60s.  Sunny and lighter winds on Easter Sunday with highs near 60.
 
Dry weather and a slow warming trend for next week.  Highs start in the mid 60s Monday, low 70s Tuesday and mid 70s by Wednesday.

Tags

Recommended for you