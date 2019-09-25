Mostly sunny today with increasing highs clouds later this evening. Chilly this morning with temperatures in the 40s-50s, upper 60s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 70s.
A Pacific front setting off the coast will increase our clouds overnight. Showers will increase west of the Cascades as it moves onshore. On our side of the mountains the main impact will be breezy winds and a slight chance for a stray shower tomorrow, highs in the mid 70s-near 80. Cooler marine spills east of the Cascades with breezy winds and highs falling into the mid-upper 60s.
An unseasonable cold upper level low will move south from British Columbia into WA Friday night and then stall along the WA/OR border through the weekend. This will bring widespread chilly rain Saturday and falling mountain snow levels this weekend in the Pacific Northwest. Snow levels Saturday between 4-4,500 ft, falling to 3-4,000 ft by Sunday morning and 2,500-3,000 ft by Monday morning. The Cascades and Blues this weekend could see 2-6 inches of snow above 3-4,000 ft.
Our best chance of rain this weekend will be on Saturday as highs fall into the low 50s... Yuck! Scattered showers Sunday and continued chilly with highs in the low-mid 50s. Cold overnight with lows dropping into the mid-upper 30s. Winds will be breezy to windy at times this weekend as well.
Drying early next week with some sunshine and highs in the mid 50s-low 60s and overnight lows in the 30s.