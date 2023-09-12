BASIN CITY, Wash. - You may not remember building basic reading skills like learning letters or turning a page in a book. According to Mid-Columbia Libraries Storytime reader Alejandra Barraza Bilingual Storytime isn't a class but it does help with some of the most basic of skills.
“Early literacy starts from when they're babies. Listening to songs, listening to reading a story. The repetition of a song, the repetition of a rhyme,” Barraza said.
Adding Spanish to Storytime in addition to English helps kids learn both languages at the same time and improves critical thinking according to Barraza.
She said it also helps kids who are primarily Spanish-speaking relate to the stories and feel included.
Something she said she can relate to after learning English as a second language herself.
“I get to read books that will teach them either stories that are very relatable to me or things that are just very cute and fun,” she said.
According to Barraza, when it comes to developing reading skills it's better to help get kids interested in reading by making it a habit, instead of making them read for long periods uninterrupted.
“So if parents either sit down with their kiddos to read or they see you, the adult reading it becomes more of a routine. It helps the child to create that love for reading,” she said.
