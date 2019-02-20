Bill 5841 could remove vaccination exemptions

YAKIMA, WA - The debate rages on about vaccines and exemptions that parents can use to not get their children vaccinated.
All children are required to have certain vaccinations when starting school.
Right now religious and personal beliefs can exempt children from being vaccinated.
Bill 5841 would remove all personal and philosophical exemptions.
"I think it should be clear we have vaccines to prevent these diseases to prevent unfortunate incidents such as death and infections of the brain and that's incredible important and what we're saying is if you're going to have a child in a public congregate setting like a school or child care folks expect to have an environment that is safe for children to be in," said John Wiesman, Secretary of Washington department of health.
This bill comes after Clark County experienced an outbreak of measles, since the outbreak started they've had a total of 64 cases.
While the bill would remove some exemptions it would still allow for medical and religious exemptions.
"What we feel is the social contract that should exist in this state is that medical and religious exemptions should be allowed but the personal or philosophical exemptions should be replied," said Robyn Rogers, pediatrician.
While not everyone agrees with this bill during the public hearing a registered nurse explained this is more than a pro or anti vaccine situation.
"Absolutely no one can guarantee that a vaccine will be without riskbecause they carry the risk of death or injury we cannot mandate an injection and hold their education hostage for noncompliance that is not safe patient care and that is not freedom of medical care," said Jill Collier a concerned citizen