WALLA WALLA, Wash.-
Bird Flu was detected in Walla Walla County on Friday, August, 12th, bringing the total number of domestic flocks infected in Washington State to 31.
"We must stay vigilant and prepared to respond for the coming weeks, and potentially months," said Dr. Amber Itle, Washington State Veterinarian.
Bird owners should continue to take precautions to protect their flocks.
Flock owners within 10km of a detection are in a surveillance zone and are encouraged to self-report the health of their flock.
The WSDA released a new online surveillance self-reporting tool that allows a veterinarian to make phone contact to discuss biosecurity, without having to make in-person contact.
The biggest risk factor for domestic flocks is direct contact with wild waterfowl. All 31 infected flocks in Washington had contact with wild waterfowl.
Veterinarians continue to recommend avoiding bringing birds to fairs, exhibitions, and poultry auctions, until 30 days after the last detection in the state.
WSDA resources for flock owners to learn about bird flu and protect their flocks include a bird flu webpage, and an interactive map.
If your flock experiences sudden death or illness of multiple birds, please call WSDA's Sick Bird Hotline at 1-800-606-3056.
