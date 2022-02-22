Mostly clear and breezy to windy with bitterly cold temperatures tonight in the single digits and teens wind chill or the feels like temps will be 5 to –8 degrees in the lower elevations and places like Bluewood and White pass will see winds chills as low as –10 to –16 below zero . Exposure is a concern as frostbite can occur on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Be prepared for extremely cold temperatures Wednesday morning gradually warming into the 20s and 30s and the gusty winds will decrease on a positive note loads of sunshine tomorrow. A weak system moves in Thursday which could bring a little light snow to the mountains and a slight chance for a few flakes in the lower elevations. Warmer temperatures will arrive this weekend.
Bitterly Cold Tonight-Tomorrow Morning
