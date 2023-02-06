PENDLETON, Ore. ---
George Fletcher is one of the first Black cowboys to compete in the Pendleton Round-Up in 1911.
Fletcher was born in Saint Mary's, Kan., but grew up around Pendleton, Ore. living on the Umatilla Reservation.
Cedric Wildbill grew up across the fence from Fletcher and was born long after Fletcher hung up his chaps from busting broncs in the arena.
"I actually considered George to be like my grandfather growing up," says Wildbill. "He came over to our families house in the evening and eat dinner with us and watch TV with us."
Wildbill tells me Fletcher became well accustomed to the tribal members by learning their language and understanding their culture.
Former President of the Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon Hall of Fame Carl Culham now works in archives and collections. Culham tells me Fletcher's connection to the tribe led him to competing in the 1911 Pendleton Round-Up.
Culham says, "His association with the tribal members helped him become quite the horseman."
Wildbill learned to ride horses from Fletcher and says Fletcher learned some valuable lessons from the Native Americans.
"He went to the Indians and asked them how or why and how come this is happening and they said it's because of the saddle," says Wildbill. "Fletcher said, 'Oh. Why?' and they turned to him and said 'You wanna be a good rider? Take the saddle off. Start feeling the horse, feeling its movements and feeling how it goes."
Fletcher's fame comes from the event known as the "Last Go-Round." The 1911 Bronco Busting competition had three riders: Jackson Sundown, a Nez Perce Tribal Member, George Fletcher and John Spain.
Sundown rode first. The ride ended after the horse collided with a judge's horse and he was too injured to continue.
Spain rode second and he bucked across the arena through a wooden fence.
Fletcher went last and his first ride didn't count since the horse did not buck, according to the judges. His second ride received large appraisal from the crowd.
The controversy surrounding these three riders, bringing them fame and a spot in the history books, comes from the fans reaction to the judges decision.
"John wasn't from the local area and some people thought they just favored George because he was a local," says Culham. "There's other twists on it where George actually did outride John and the judges were prejudice."
The record books show Spain received the official title in 1911. Fletcher earned second, but when he rode by the grandstands, as cowboy legend has it, he received a louder ovation from the fans than Spain. Fletcher is remembered as the "People's Champion."
"Because the crowd was up in arms about it all, they took Georges hat and cut it up in pieces," says Culham. "They sold the pieces of the hat to raise enough money to buy a championship saddle equal to John Spain's."
Fletcher has a statue of himself on Main St. in Pendleton, was inducted into the first class of the Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon Hall of Fame in 1969 with nine other cowboys and later inducted into the National Cowboy Hall of Fame in 2001.
Wildbill tells me Fletcher was never big on titles, even though he appreciated how much people looked up to his ability to ride.
"George Fletcher was not Dr. Martin Luther King, he wasn't Malcolm X. To George, he was just George," says Wildbill. "He'd be shocked. He'd be stunned. 'Why would you put up a statue about me? I didn't do nothin' but ride a horse!' To George, he was just being who he was and to him that was just being a cowboy."
Wildbill filmed a documentary about Fletcher's 1911 experience called "American Cowboys" on Oregon Public Broadcasting and shared the footage of Fletcher's 1911 Bronco Busting event.
Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon Hall of Fame has more about the history of George fletcher as well as the entire history of the Pendleton Round-Up.
