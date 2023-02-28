KENNEWICK, Wash. - Black history month is coming to a close but Black history does not go away as we flip the calendar to March. 

Three panel members from the Tri-Cities Diversity and Inclusion Council sat down for a discussion about what the non-profit does and why. 

The group has several focus areas including community education, consulting and scholarship opportunities. There are several events organized by the Council throughout the year: MLK Jr. Day of Service and the Celebration of Community Diversity and Culture. 

The council is always looking for volunteers and board members. 

