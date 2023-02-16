HERMISTON, Ore. -
Jackie Linton was born and raised in Hermiston Oregon. She said after moving to Washington for work and then Georgia to help take care of her grandchildren she’s come full circle and returned to the town she calls home.
After returning she started getting involved with city council meetings and attended for years before deciding to run to be a part of the council herself to represent the community.
She stared in January as the first Black city council member in Hermiston and said she hopes that she can add her experience to the already diverse experience on the council.
“The country itself is becoming more diverse from people all over the world and I think we need to keep up with that and be a part of it and also let them know as they're coming here that you will be represented along with everyone else,” Linton said.
She decided it was time to run for city councilor when property tax breaks for some of the new Amazon data centers were decided. Hoping to have an impact the next time a vote on any similar issues in the future.
“A lot of people here are a lot of seniors and they don't have the income to pay a lot of high taxes and I don't want to see anyone lose their home because you know I've been here over 30-40 years but now I have to sell my house because I can't afford the property taxes,” she said.
Linton also said she spoke with people in the community when she ran to understand their own experience and hopes to continue going out and talking with the community once the weather gets a little warmer.
“We're not going to agree on everything 100% because we're all different individuals with different experiences but the important thing is that we listen to each other we try to understand each other and we can give our perspectives of what we think is best for Hermiston, individually,” she said.
