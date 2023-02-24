YAKIMA, Wash.- When Sergeant Joe Parks first came to Yakima in 1988, he came stationed at the firing center with the U.S. Army. Now over 35 years later, he has carved out a role as a leader in the community, helping shape the next generation.

Parks began his service shortly after leaving the military with the Opportunity Industrialization Center and the Henry Beauchamp Community Center. He got in on the ground floor and helped in setting up facilities to begin youth sports programs at the center.

Through the athletic programs, Parks found his passion for molding the minds of the next generation.

"I kinda love to do things with kids, listen to them," said Parks. "Just try to talk to them. Get to know them, get to know their parents and stuff."

Parks and the OIC run the basketball programs to this day. Most weeknights, Parks is out coaching teams across the city.

Through his experience traveling in the Army, Parks was able to see a lot of the world. Both the good and the bad.

"To see how other people live in other countries, every time I got back from deployment, I was glad to be home," said Parks.

His lived experiences have turned him into wealth of knowledge and connections, but he isn't content to sit on the information that he knows.

Parks is part of the Let's Do It Radio program, where he invites guests to speak on topics that many people don't want to touch.

He speaks fondly of Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray, who has participated in multiple episodes including conversations about Martin Luther King Jr and police brutality.

Parks spoke fondly of Murray and his maturity to talk about the difficult topics in a civil manner.

Anthony Peterson, CEO of the OIC, has worked with Parks for multiple years, as well as a reoccurring guest on the podcast. He admires Parks confidence to approach difficult conversations with ease, because the conversations need to be had.

"They're controversial because it's stuff people don't want to talk about, but we need to hear," said Peterson. "We need to be conversing in a positive way, you know?"

Despite being regarded by some as a "local legend," Parks has no intent to slow down on his efforts. He remains humble about his status as he considers where he came from, compared to now.

"It just fascinates me to be able to do what I do," said Parks.