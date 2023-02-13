"The idea of Black History Month for me personally? It feels so antiquated," says Dr. T André Feagin. "I woke up on February 1 black, and I'm going to be black on March 1 as well. I would rather us focus on celebrating merit of diverse backgrounds in any way we can, as often as we can."

A first for the University

Dr. Feagin is Central Washington University's first black Director of Bands, something he says is exciting, but also long overdue. He hopes the work he does will help the next generation not see these things as firsts, but continuations of people from diverse backgrounds making an impact.

Dr. Feagin says the first time he saw a black conductor of merit, he was almost 30 years old.

"Here we are in 2023 and I am still making a ton of firsts, just walking into places," says Dr. Feagin. "Not because my unique intersection didn't exist, it's just because it wasn't recognized or seen as valid in those spaces."

He says instead of just being maybe the first black teacher a student has had, he just tries to be the best mentor or leader he can be.

He currently serves as chair of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusivity Committee for the College of Arts and Humanities at CWU, he also serves in similar roles within the Band Department. Dr. Feagin also sits on the Diversity Committee for the College Band Director's National Association.

Dr. Feagin says this work is part of his lived life and experience and something he is very passionate about.

Diversity vs. inclusivity

"Sometimes I think we use the wrong terms," says Dr. Feagin. "Diversity is all about numbers. Diversity for me is more about what corporations want to see how people are being utilized and things of that nature."

According to Dr. Feagin, the university is really working to talk about inclusivity. He says inclusivity deals with atmosphere, which has nothing to do with numbers.

"Atmosphere is care and how we treat one another," says Dr. Feagin.

Showing your work

Dr. Feagin says corporations and companies did a great job after the Summer of 2020 making diversity, equity and inclusivity a big part of their poster campaigns. But according to Dr. Feagin, many failed to do the work.

He says when it comes to elements of being diverse and inclusive, "my question to everyone is, how exactly are you doing that? What does it look like on paper?"

Dr. Feagin says for his job, it is all about how he recruits and promotes.

"50% of my studio looks a certain way because we want to promote that kind of inclusivity."

He tries to teach music in the 21st century, and make it look different from the 1800s. Dr. Feagin says times have changed and we must as well.

"Diversity not only helps businesses, diversity is about diversity of ideas," says Dr. Feagin. "These are the things that power movement, teamwork and collaboration."

From The Bahamas to Ellensburg, WA

Giovanni T. Clarke is one of Dr. Feagin's graduate assistants. Clarke grew up in Nassau, The Bahamas and went to University of Bahamas for undergrad, and then VanderCook College of Music in Chicago.

Clarke says he found Dr. Feagin on Facebook back in 2019 and reached out to him asking for a mentorship and private lessons through Zoom. Dr. Feagin agreed, and this year Clarke decided to make the move to learn in person.

"I left my job, I sold everything that I own," says Clarke. "It was just a truck and a television, I left my entire family to study here."

He says there were plenty of options just 50 miles away in Florida, but there was only one reason he traveled 3,000 miles to Ellensburg, Washington.

"Having a teacher that looks like you and who's trailblazing in the profession was nothing short of amazing," says Clarke. "I was like, I need to study with him, I strictly came to Central to study under Dr. Feagin."

Clarke had never traveled farther West than Oklahoma before making the move. He said he knew it would all be worth it when he got to Ellensburg.

According to Clarke, Dr. Feagin is meticulous and has very high standards in his studio. Clarke says he wants to be a College Band Director, just like Dr. Feagin.

An accidental love for music

"I wish I could lie to you and tell you I was some sort of prodigy and that I woke up one day with all the musical genius of Mozart and Beethoven," says Dr. Feagin.

He says he got into music because he was jealous of a family member who was getting praise for his time in music.

Dr. Feagin says his family member dropped out, but he stayed.

"It was the first place I ever felt I really belonged, a place I could really be expressive."

Years later, Dr. Feagin says he can't imagine himself doing anything else. He says as a teacher to future musicians, he feels he's really contributing to why he is here in the first place.

T. André Feagin Day

Dr. Feagin says in El Paso, Texas, a place with almost a million people, there is a day named after him. On Nov. 1, 2011, Dr. Feagin was honored with a proclamation of Professor T André Feagin Day by the Mayor and City Council of El Paso, Texas.

"I'm deeply honored, that place was my first collegiate teaching job," says Dr. Feagin. "I learned so much about who I was as a person, an artist, a leader and a teacher."

He says when he was working at the University of Texas at El Paso, he came back from rehearsal and saw several university administrators standing outside his office. Dr. Feagin's first reaction is that he was getting fired, he says he had no clue why he was getting recognized.

"I hadn't done anything really special I didn't think," says Dr. Feagin. "I was showing up and doing my job, but thats exactly why they were recognizing me."