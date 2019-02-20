American Red Cross

A sign advertises for a blood drive in winter weather.

 Amanda Romney

Since the beginning of the year over 19,000 blood and platelet donations went uncollected by the American Red Cross because of blood drive cancellations. The reason for these cancellations? Weather.

Snow storms and inclement weather across the country are causing a blood donation supply shortage. The American Red Cross only has less than a three-day supply at any given time of most blood types and blood products. 

They are calling it a "Blood Emergency." The American Red Cross has an emergency need for blood and platelet donors. Winter travel advisories may also have impacted volunteers who were planning on donating blood.

Blood products are perishable, and the only source of lifesaving blood for patients is volunteer blood donors. 

You can schedule a time to donate using the Red Cross's blood donation app, visit  RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

You can also look at when your local donation center is open: 

Irrigon

2/21/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Irrigon Junior Senior High School, 315 E. Wyoming Ave.

_______________

Umatilla

Echo

2/25/2019: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Echo High School, 600 E. Gerone Street

Hermiston

2/25/2019: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, 565 W Hermiston Avenue

Pendleton

2/25/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Red Lion, Pendleton Community

Washington

Kennewick

2/20/2019: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Meier Architecture - Engineering, 12 W. Kennewick Ave

2/28/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Tri City Court Club, 1350 N Grant St

Prosser

2/22/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Friendship Baptist Church, 1801 Patterson Rd

  

Richland

2/20/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Richland Blood Donation Center, 447 Wellsian Way

2/22/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Richland Blood Donation Center, 447 Wellsian Way

2/25/2019: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Richland Blood Donation Center, 447 Wellsian Way

2/26/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Richland Blood Donation Center, 447 Wellsian Way

2/27/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Richland Blood Donation Center, 447 Wellsian Way

_______________

Chelan

2/20/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., United Methodist Church Chelan, 206 North Emerson

_______________

Waterville

2/21/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., North Central Washington District Fair, 601 North  Monroe

_______________

Ephrata

2/27/2019: 12:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ephrata Recreation Center, 112 Basin Street SW

Mattawa

2/21/2019: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Wahluke High School, 505 N Boundary Road

Quincy

2/26/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 115 F Street SW

Royal City

2/28/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., New Life Church, 117 Camelia St

_______________

Ellensburg

2/25/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Calvary Chapel, 840 Cowboy Lane

2/26/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1700 N. Brick Road

2/27/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ellensburg High School, 1203 E. Capitol

_______________

Walla Walla

2/21/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Mary Medical Center, 401 W. Poplar

_______________

Sunnyside

2/28/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., United Methodist Church Sunnyside, 9th and Edison

Yakima

2/20/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Yakima Blood Donation Center, 302 S 2nd Street

2/21/2019: 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Yakima Blood Donation Center, 302 S 2nd Street

2/22/2019: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Yakima Blood Donation Center, 302 S 2nd Street

2/26/2019: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Yakima Blood Donation Center, 302 S 2nd Street

2/27/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Yakima Blood Donation Center, 302 S 2nd Street

Tags

Recommended for you