Since the beginning of the year over 19,000 blood and platelet donations went uncollected by the American Red Cross because of blood drive cancellations. The reason for these cancellations? Weather.
Snow storms and inclement weather across the country are causing a blood donation supply shortage. The American Red Cross only has less than a three-day supply at any given time of most blood types and blood products.
They are calling it a "Blood Emergency." The American Red Cross has an emergency need for blood and platelet donors. Winter travel advisories may also have impacted volunteers who were planning on donating blood.
Blood products are perishable, and the only source of lifesaving blood for patients is volunteer blood donors.
You can schedule a time to donate using the Red Cross's blood donation app, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
You can also look at when your local donation center is open:
Irrigon
2/21/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Irrigon Junior Senior High School, 315 E. Wyoming Ave.
Umatilla
Echo
2/25/2019: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Echo High School, 600 E. Gerone Street
Hermiston
2/25/2019: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, 565 W Hermiston Avenue
Pendleton
2/25/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Red Lion, Pendleton Community
Washington
Kennewick
2/20/2019: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Meier Architecture - Engineering, 12 W. Kennewick Ave
2/28/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Tri City Court Club, 1350 N Grant St
Prosser
2/22/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Friendship Baptist Church, 1801 Patterson Rd
Richland
2/20/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Richland Blood Donation Center, 447 Wellsian Way
2/22/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Richland Blood Donation Center, 447 Wellsian Way
2/25/2019: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Richland Blood Donation Center, 447 Wellsian Way
2/26/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Richland Blood Donation Center, 447 Wellsian Way
2/27/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Richland Blood Donation Center, 447 Wellsian Way
Chelan
2/20/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., United Methodist Church Chelan, 206 North Emerson
Waterville
2/21/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., North Central Washington District Fair, 601 North Monroe
Ephrata
2/27/2019: 12:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ephrata Recreation Center, 112 Basin Street SW
Mattawa
2/21/2019: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Wahluke High School, 505 N Boundary Road
Quincy
2/26/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 115 F Street SW
Royal City
2/28/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., New Life Church, 117 Camelia St
Ellensburg
2/25/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Calvary Chapel, 840 Cowboy Lane
2/26/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1700 N. Brick Road
2/27/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ellensburg High School, 1203 E. Capitol
Walla Walla
2/21/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Mary Medical Center, 401 W. Poplar
Sunnyside
2/28/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., United Methodist Church Sunnyside, 9th and Edison
Yakima
2/20/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Yakima Blood Donation Center, 302 S 2nd Street
2/21/2019: 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Yakima Blood Donation Center, 302 S 2nd Street
2/22/2019: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Yakima Blood Donation Center, 302 S 2nd Street
2/26/2019: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Yakima Blood Donation Center, 302 S 2nd Street
2/27/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Yakima Blood Donation Center, 302 S 2nd Street