Mild weather tonight, partly cloudy, and lows in the low to mid-40s. Tomorrow a cold front pushes in from the coast bringing gusty winds and blowing dust through the Yakima Valley and Columbia Basin winds 15-25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph decreasing after midnight highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s.
This front will also bring snow to the Cascades and Blues Friday through Monday with possible accumulations of 7-14" in the Cascades and 5-10" in the Blues above 3000’.
Saturday will be breezy/windy with winds gusting up to 40 mph in the Kittitas/Yakima Valleys and temperatures below average for this time of year in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s. Also a chance of rain/snow mix Saturday night in the Yakima/Kittitas Valley. Chance of Rain or mix Sunday night into Monday in Yakima and a slight chance of rain in the Columbia Basin. Temperatures remain cool in the 50s through Wednesday.
