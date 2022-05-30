KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. -
On May 22, a 39-year-old Paddleboarder was reported missing on Lake Keechelus near Snoqualmie Pass in Kittitas County.
The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the incident when his kids called his wife.
The Sherriff’s Office received help from Kittitas County Search and Rescue, Snoqualmie Pass Fire, and Eastside Fire & Rescue. Despite their efforts, the paddleboarder remained lost.
Throughout the week, search efforts continued, eventually the King County Sheriff’s Office Marine and Dive Unit helped with a sonar search.
Additional K9’s trained to detect underwater drowning victims were taken over the water to narrow the search.
On Friday, May 27, the search came to an end when searchers found the body of Cheng Chen in about 50” of 39-degree water. His body was recovered and his family has been notified by The Kittitas County Coroner’s Office.
Kittitas County Sherrif Clay Myers says, “We mourn with Mr. Chen’s family and ask everyone who uses the waterways of our county to recognize the serious hazards of cold water. We’re also deeply grateful for the assistance of neighboring agencies and all the professionals and trained volunteers who gave their time and skill to bring Mr. Chen home to his family.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.