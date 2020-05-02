Bonaventure senior living center now virus free

RICHLAND,WA- In March Bonaventure Tri-Cities was the site of the first COVID-19 related death in the Tri-Cities now the senior living center is saying they have been COVID free for three weeks now.
13 people were diagnosed at the center and five of those people died from the virus. The remaining eight survived and have since recovered. One of those survivors Jay Potter has been free of the virus for three weeks now. Potter didn't feel any symptoms but he felt a sense of relief after finally testing negative.
"Everybody was elated all the staff was happy and excited of course this is kind of routine for me," said Potter. "We have been in our apartments for so long, I was free of it."
Another survivor Donald Forkner was diagnosed with the virus in March. Forkner had to be hospitalized after he wasn't feeling himself.
"I was just running down I didn't want to get up and do anything," said Forkner.
Eight days later Forkner was released from the hospital and he was able to return home. The senior living center has been monitoring all the residents temperatures twice a day as well as not allowing any visitors and monitoring staff temperatures before they come into work. It is care like that has Forkner proud to be apart of the Bonaventure community.
"The people here have been very caring and they have made sure that everyone was under the proper restrictions during this time," said Forkner. "I just feel like it's safe to be here and that's important.'