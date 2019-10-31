Happy Halloween!!! Partly sunny with mid and high clouds at times and another cold day. Morning temperatures in the teens-20s, upper 30s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 40s. Very chilly and teeth chattering temperatures for trick or treating as we drop into the 30s this evening.
The ridge of high pressure remains of the west coast today with a weak front dropping down the eastern side into our region. This front has very limited moisture, so no concern about rain, just some clouds around at times today. Temperatures will remain below average temperatures through early next week, but will slowly warm to the mid 50s by Sunday. A weak front will give us some clouds Monday and a slight chance for a few stray showers in the mountains. Highs early next week in the mid 50s and lows in the 30s. A strong front arrives next Wednesday with breezy/gusty winds and colder air, highs fall back the 40s.
Don't forget to set your clocks back before you go to bed Saturday night as we say goodbye to daylight saving at 2 am Sunday morning.