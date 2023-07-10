Mostly clear and cool tonight with lows in the 50s. Mostly sunny and breezy tomorrow with highs in the upper 80s-low 90s.
Long wave troughing remains off the west coast for the first half of the week producing a southwesterly flow over the Pacific Northwest. Several weak disturbances will hitch a ride on the jet stream moving into British Columbia. This will give the north Cascades and WA/BC border a chance for stray thunderstorms every afternoon/evening Tuesday-Thursday. Everyone else will remain dry with highs in the upper 80s-mid 90s.
High pressure builds into the Pacific Northwest Friday-Sunday producing another little heat wave with highs in the upper 90s-low 100s this weekend. (Weather Alert for the Columbia Basin with highs 100-103 this weekend).
The ridge axis will shift east of the viewing area Monday and Tuesday allowing cooler breezy air to spill over the Cascades. Highs on Monday drop to the low and mid 90s. Tuesday we will find temperatures near normal with highs in the upper 80s-low 90s.
