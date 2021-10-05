Partly sunny and becoming breezy this afternoon. Morning temperatures in the 40s-50s, mid 60s-near 70 by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 60s-mid 70s.
A Pacific front is currently pushing on shore this morning with limited moisture. Expect showers today-tonight from the Cascades-West and maybe a stray shower along the east slopes. Breezy winds should continue Wednesday as the cooler air races into the region with highs falling into the 60s. Clear skies and good radiational cooling will send temperatures into the low-mid 30s early Thursday and Friday morning... Brrr!!! If you have any tomatoes still hanging on the vine you should pick them today or tomorrow.
Another weak disturbance Friday will bring a chance for a few showers in the mountains while everyone else should remain dry. Partly sunny and breezy Saturday as a stronger weather system approaches the Pacific Northwest. This front should begin to cross the Cascades Saturday night-Monday with an increasing chance for showers and gusty winds at 30-40 mph. This system also looks like it could bring some snow to the higher mountain passes Sunday and Monday. Highs this weekend in the low-mid 60s and lows in the 30s-40s.
Mainly dry early next week with a slight chance of a stray shower Monday Night with a weak upper-level disturbance moving north from Oregon. Highs in the 50s-near 60 and lows in the 30s.