Slight chance for a stray morning sprinkle, otherwise partly sunny and a little breezy this afternoon. Morning temperatures in the 30s, low-mid 50s by noon and afternoon highs in the low 60s.
A weak upper-level disturbance is currently moving across the Pacific Northwest this morning. It may produce a few light snow showers in the mountains and stray morning sprinkles in the lower elevation. High pressure and a warming trend return Thursday afternoon and Friday with highs climbing into the upper 60s-low 70s by Saturday. Another front arrives Sunday afternoon with a few scattered showers and gusty winds at 30-35 mph. Cooler Sunday with highs in the low 60s
Sunshine and dry weather are back early next week with highs in the low-upper 60s by Wednesday.