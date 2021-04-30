Happy Friday... Partly sunny, cooler and breezy this afternoon with gusts 20-25 mph. Morning temperatures in the 50s and 60s, low-mid 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 70s-near 80.
Cooler, but still above average today as a weak front and marine air spills over the Cascades. This system will result in breezy winds and mountain showers. A westerly flow will send another system into the region with a few mountain showers and winds gusting 25-35 mph. The strongest winds look to be on Saturday and considering our dry year (Tri-Cities Deficit of 2.22") the fire danger will remain elevated through at least Saturday. Highs in the low-mid 70s and lows in the 40s. Winds should relax a bit on Sunday and then increase again by Monday, highs in the low-mid 70s and overnight lows in the 30s-low 40s.The forecast looks to remain dry through next Thursday with highs in the 70s-near 80 and lows in the 40s.. Models are hinting at a slight chance for a little rain by Thursday night. We'll take whatever we can get, but we need more than just a little to offset our deficit, CPC long range summer outlook has our region with below average rainfall and above average temperatures. That's not good news! We could be in for a long and dangerous fire season...