Partly sunny, cooler, and breezy this afternoon with gusts 20-30 mph. There is also a very slight chance for a stray shower later this afternoon. Morning temperatures in the low 30s-low 40s, mid-upper 50s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Clearing skies and cold air sinking south from Canada will allow temperatures to crash overnight and early Thursday morning. A Freeze Warning has been issued from Thursday 1-9 AM for sub-freezing temperatures with morning lows 25-32 degrees. A little ridging Thursday will provide us with dry weather, light winds and cooler temperatures. Highs in the low-mid 50 and overnight lows staying cold in the 20s!
A much stronger front arrives Friday-early Saturday morning bringing us our first taste of WINTER! Let's talk snow... The mountains will likely see some significant accumulation... Cascades: 7-14" and Blues: 3-8". Models have the snow starting in the Cascades Friday morning and then spreading the moisture east during the afternoon and evening. Precipitation will start as rain in the Yakima Valley, Columbia Basin and Foothills Friday afternoon/evening. The big question is how much moisture will be left as the colder Arctic air arrives Friday Night. Right now, the best chance for accumulating lowland snow looks to be along and north of I-90 and possible the Palouse. This does include the Kittitas Valley... maybe 1-3". Yakima, Tri-Cities and Walla Wall could see a transition to a rain/snow mix or light snow before the moisture shuts-off (accumulation: none-.5"). We need to wait until tomorrow before we can really pinpoint the forecast. A tight pressure gradient will produce gusty winds (30-40 mph) Friday-Saturday morning as the front pushes across the region.
Modified arctic air and record-breaking cold temperatures are possible this weekend with lows in the teens-20s and highs in the upper 30s-low 40s.
Recommended for you
NBC RIGHT NOW TOP STORIES IN YOUR INBOX.
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY MORNING.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News from NBC Right Now
Get Tri-Cities Breaking News alerts from NBC Right Now.
Daily News Updates from NBC Right Now
A daily newsletter focused on providing important and timely news for Tri-Cities, Yakima and surrounding communities.