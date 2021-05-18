May 18, 1980... 41 years ago today, Mount St. Helens erupted... killing 57 people, sending a massive ash cloud 15 miles high into the atmosphere and changing the landscape forever! Do you remember anything from this day?
Partly sunny, breezy and cooler today with a few mountain showers. Gusts today 25-30 mph could produce patchy blowing dust around the Columbia Basin. Morning temperatures in the 40s-50s, low-mid 60s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 60s-near 70s. Possible frost or freezing temperatures tonight along the East Slopes, Kittitas Valley and mountains. Most areas will see lows in the mid 30s-near 40 degrees.
An upper-level low is currently over northern Vancouver Island and will slowly move south along the British Columbia coast. There will be several disturbances rotating around this low mainly impacting the Cascades and west with a chance for scattered showers. However, we could see a few stray showers slide down the East Slopes and sneak into the Kittitas Valley today and the Yakima Valley tomorrow. The low will be centered over southern OR and northern CA/NV on Thursday. A disturbance rotating around the top side of the low will produce scattered showers in the Blues and Foothills with just a slight chance for stray showers into the Columbia Basin. Highs in the mid-upper 60s.
Partly sunny and warmer Friday as the upper level-low is centered over central NV, highs in the low-mid 70s. Saturday the low start lifting north and will be over southwest Idaho. This could provide us with enough instability for a few showers, but for now the best chance is in the Blues, highs in the mid 70s. Breezy winds develop Sunday and Monday as the low tracks into western MT, highs in the upper 70s.