Slight chance of rain tonight for Yakima and Tri-Cities otherwise mostly cloudy and breezy. Temperatures drop into the upper 30’s and low 40’s overnight. Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny and breezy winds 10-15 mph and gusts of 20-25 mph. Much cooler temps throughout the region as a cold front moves in from the coast highs on Saturday in the mid to upper 50’s and overnight lows in the low 30’s. Sunday funday calling for mostly sunny skies and breezy in the Tri-Cities temps in the low 50’s.
Breezy and Cooler Temperatures For The Weekend
