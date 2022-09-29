Partly sunny with a slight chance for a few morning showers, mainly to the east of the Tri-Cities. Showers and hit or miss thunderstorms will be possible today in the Blues and north into the Inland Northwest (Spokane/CDA). Morning temperatures in the upper 40s-50s, upper 60s-near 70 by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 70s.
An upper level low and surface cold front brought us scattered showers and a few thunderstorms overnight. As the low moves northeast today, it should pull most of the convective (showers/t-storms) activity with it. However, wrap around moistly and instability will keep the showers going through tonight from northeast WA/northern ID into the Blues.
High pressure returns Friday with sunshine and highs in the 70s and lows in the mid 40s-near 50. Ridging will keep us dry, sunny and warm through the middle of next week with highs in the upper 70s-low 80s and lows in the 40s.
