Mostly sunny, cooler and breezy this afternoon. The fire danger will remain elevated today with gusts 15-25 mph, and stronger in the Kittitas Valley at 30-40 mph. Morning temperatures in the 60s-70s, low-mid 80s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 80s-mid 90s.
Breezy and cooler tomorrow as a weak disturbance moves through British Columbia with highs in the mid 80s-near 90. Sunny and lighter winds Saturday with highs in the 80s-near 90. High pressure and a big warming trend start Sunday with high climbing into the mid 90s-near 100. Triple digits return early next week... YUCK!