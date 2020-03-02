Happy Monday! Mostly/partly sunny today with breezy winds gusting to 20 mph at times. Morning temperatures in the mid 30s-low 40s, mid 50s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 50s-low 60s.
Quiet weather for most of the work week with ridging offshore that will slowly push inland by the middle of the week. Onshore flow will keep showers from the Cascade crest west to the coast. There is a slight chance that a few could spill over into the East Slopes today. Snow levels will remain relatively high between 4-5,000 ft. Models are picking up a weak disturbance dropping through the region later today with a 10% chance for a stray sprinkle. Highs in the low-mid 60s and lows in the 30s-40s.
A cold front will bring us scattered showers and breezy winds Friday afternoon/evening with just a few leftover showers early Saturday morning. Cooler with highs dropping into the mid-upper 50s on Friday and low-mid 50s Saturday. Ridging looks to return Sunday with mostly sunny skies through next Monday with highs in the low-mid 50s and lows in the 20s.
