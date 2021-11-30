Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and warm again with afternoon highs temperatures 10 to 20 degrees above average. There is also a slight chance for a few stray showers/sprinkles today, mainly along the east slopes. Morning temperatures in the upper 30s-upper 40s, mid-upper 50s by noon and afternoon highs near 60.
Flat ridging is currently over the Pacific Northwest with the jet stream along the WA and Canadian border. This is producing a northwesterly flow across the region and directing the next weather system into the Olympic Peninsula and British Columbia. This system has tapped into another atmospheric river (AR), and will keep the flood threat high in western Washington. Fortunately for us the Cascades will catch most of the moisture in the northwest flow. The exception will be along the east slopes as showers spill over the Cascades. Models are also suggesting the northwest flow will produce upslope conditions in the foothills and Blues. This could be strong enough for a few weak showers or sprinkles to develop later this morning.
High pressure will strengthen tomorrow allowing temperatures to climb to near record levels with highs in the mid-upper 60s! Breezy and cooler Thursday with highs falling into the 50s and 40s by Friday. Models are suggesting a weak disturbance moving through the ridge on Saturday with breezy winds and a slight chance for a stray shower. Sunday looks dry and cool with highs in the 40s and lows in the mid-upper 30s. The next weather system will arrive with gusty winds and a good chance for rain.