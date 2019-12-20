- Avalanche Danger High
- West and East Slopes
- Warning for back-country terrain only
- Back-country skiing or snowshoeing not recommended
- Does not apply to highways or ski areas
Breezy and warmer
Mostly cloudy with patchy morning fog with scattered showers this morning and becoming breezy and warmer this afternoon. Morning temperatures in the 20s-low 40s, mid 40s-mid 50s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 50s.
The atmospheric river continues to dump moisture into the Pacific Northwest with most of it falling as rain in the Cascades and western Washington, but we are seeing some spill over the mountains into eastern Washington. Temperatures have warmed into the 40s and 50s for most areas. However, the cold surface based air continues to be stubborn the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys, especially along the I-90 corridor from Ellensburg to Snoqualmie Summit. I'm concerned that patchy freezing rain and icy roads will be possible with this cold layer until late morning. For that reason we have extended the Winter Warning and Advisory until 10 AM for the East Slopes and the Kittitas Valley. Drive Carefully.
The combination of heavy snow yesterday, rising snow levels today, rain and gusty winds will increase the avalanche danger in the Cascades today...
Avalanche Warning - Cascades... Until 6 PM
A large upper level trough off the west coast will kick several weak disturbance through the region with vary chances (10-30%) of rain showers Saturday-Monday morning. A few of us might even see a little rain/snow mix Saturday and Sunday night, but I'm not expecting any accumulation. Snow showers will be likely in the Cascades and Blues with the snow levels dropping below the mountain passes. High Saturday in the 40s-50s then cooling into the 40s Sunday and Monday with overnight lows in the 30s.
Colder and dry weather arrive for Christmas Eve and Day with highs in the mid-upper 30s and lows in 20s. Models differ on the timing, but they do agree another weather system could bring us a wintry mix next Tuesday.