Partly cloudy, breezy and warmer today. Morning temperatures in the 40s-50s, 60s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 60s-low 70s.
A strong front arrives Thursday with an increasing chance for afternoon/evening rain, breezy winds and cooler temperatures. Highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. This will be followed by an upper-level low Friday with snow in the mountains (above 3,000 ft) and rain showers in the lowlands. As the low tracks south of Washington the wrap around moisture will give southeast WA and northeast OR soaking of rain. Rainfall Totals (Thursday-Early Saturday Morning)... Yakima/Kittitas Valleys: .10-.25"; Columbia Basin/Tri-Cities: .50-1"; Foothills (including Walla Walla/Pendleton): .75-1.5" (locally more). Snow levels start off above 5,000 ft on Thursday with all rain for the mountain passes. Then fall to 2,000 ft in the Cascades and 2,500 ft in the Blues by Friday night with the chance for accumulating mountain snow by Saturday morning.
Cooler and breezy Saturday with highs in the upper 40s-near 50 and lows in the 20s-30s. Models are starting to hint at the potential for another upper-level low and wrap around moisture producing some cold showers (snow in the Blues) early Sunday morning in southeast WA and northeast OR. Highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s. Monday looks chilly and dry with highs in the mid 40s. A weak system will give us a slight chance for a few stray showers next Tuesday with highs in the upper 40s and lows in the 20s.