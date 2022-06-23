Clear skies tonight with breezy to gusty winds in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys 25-30 mph decreasing overnight. Low temperatures in the upper 40s and 50s.
Fri-Yay will be beautiful with light winds, abundant sunshine and pleasant temperatures in the low to mid 80s and overnight lows in the 50s.
Warm air moves north this weekend from California which will cause our daytime highs on Saturday to reach upper 80s and 90s and a mini heatwave Sunday & Monday with temperatures climbing into the triple digits with a daytime high Monday of 103 for the Tri-Cities.
Another dry front arrives Tuesday with gusty winds and cooler temperatures dropping back to the low to mid 90s.
