Mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler today with a slight chance for a stray shower late this morning through early this afternoon. Morning temperatures in the 20s-30s, near 40 by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 40s.
A long wave trough is currently sitting over the western U.S. today with several disturbances dropping south in the northwest flow. These disturbances will continue the "snow machine" in the mountains today and tomorrow. Here's my forecast for additional snowfall in the Cascades and Blues.
Additional Snowfall - Cascades... Today-Friday
- Stevens: 8-15"
- Snoqualmie: 6-12"
- White: 6-10"
- East Slopes: 1-6" above 2,000 ft
Snowfall Blues... Today-Friday (Winter Weather Advisory)
- 5 to 12" (Heaviest from Tollgate-Ski Bluewood)
A much stronger front will arrive over the weekend with gusty winds, lowland rain and heavy mountain snow. As the front pushes into the Pacific Northwest Friday night-early Saturday morning the pressure gradient will become very tight resulting in gusts 40-50 mph. During this same we may be able to tap into a low-level jet over the region, if this happens damaging winds of 60+ mph may be possible. A High Wind Warning or Wind Advisory will likely be needed for Saturday. Temperatures will drop into the low-mid 30s Saturday night-Sunday morning and could lead to a little rain/snow mix in the Yakima/Kittitas Valley. No accumulation is expected at this time for the lower elevations.
Mountain Snow... This system will tap into plenty of subtropical moisture that will result in the heaviest snow falling above 3,000 ft.
Winter Storm Watch - Cascades... Friday Night-Sunday Morning
- Stevens and Snoqualmie: 2-3 ft
- White: 1-2 ft
- East Slopes: 5-16" between 2-3,000 ft
- Gusts: 40-50 mph
- Expect Pass Closures
- Dangerous Winter Driving Conditions
- Carry Chains
- Check Pass Reports
Snowfall Forecast Blues... Saturday-Sunday
- Winter Storm Warning or Winter Weather Advisory will be needed
- Snowfall: 1 to 1.5 ft
- Gusts 40-50 mph
- Dangerous Winter Driving Conditions
- Expect Delays
Scattered rain showers are possible again in the lowlands on Sunday with highs in the low-mid 40s and lows in the 20s-low 30s. Another weather system arrives Monday with mountain snow, lowland rain and breezy winds. There is a possibility of light snow or a mix overnight into Tuesday morning before changing back to rain showers by late morning. Any accumulation should be light with the best chance in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys. Highs Tuesday in low-mid 40s and lows in the 20s-near 30. High pressure, dry weather and cooler temperatures on Wednesday with highs in the 30s-near 40 and lows in the 20s.