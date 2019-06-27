Partly cloudy, breezy and a slight chance for a stray showers or thunderstorm today. Morning temperatures in the 40s-50s, mid 60s-near 70 by noon and afternoon highs in the low-upper 70s.
The upper level low has moved onshore and is currently over northwest OR this morning. Cyclonic circulation around this low will push moist unstable air into our area today with a chance for a few stray showers and t-storms. This was evident this morning as a few storms developed in the foothills and pushed north. The low will begin to move east of the Cascades Friday, but a few showers or stray t-storms will be possible throughout the day. Highs in the mid 50s-near 80. The best chance for showers and storms will be in the Cascades and Blues.
The low should be moving east of the region Saturday with dry and warmer weather through Sunday. Except for the Blues and Cascades where will still be possible this weekend. Highs this weekend in the low-upper 80s.
Another weather system will bring a chance for a few stray showers and cooler temperatures Monday, highs in the low-mid 80s. Mostly sunny and pleasantly warm next Tuesday-Wednesday, highs in the 80s.