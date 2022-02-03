Cloudy skies tonight with patchy fog developing after midnight in the Kittitas/Yakima Valleys overnight low temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. Friday a slight chance of rain and snow in the Kittitas Valley and on Snoqualmie Pass with accumulations of 1-3" at White and Stevens pass...Yakima & Tri-Cities will start off with patchy morning fog in Yakima and cloudy skies in the Columbia Basin gradually becoming sunny and breezy with wind gusts 20-30 mph and the strongest winds impacting the foothills. This weekend will be partly to mostly sunny and temperatures in the “Normal” range in the mid to upper 40s. High pressure will bring low clouds and fog to the region for most of next week.
Breezy Day Friday...Sunshine This Weekend...Fog Next Week
