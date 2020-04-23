A nice break today with partly cloudy skies and those temperatures reaching near 70 yet again. Moving through tonight, expect breezy conditions as temperatures dip into the 40s.
High pressure will provide us with dry and warmer weather tomorrow with highs in the low 70s. Try to get outside and soak up the sun! Friday's break will be brief before the next round of rain moves in on Saturday. Saturday's system will bring more rain showers and breezy conditions to the Columbia Basin.
A breezy but dry Sunday in store with highs in the low 70s. Another front will move through next Monday with breezy winds and mountain showers, highs in the upper 60s-low 70s. Back to warmer temperatures next week!