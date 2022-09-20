Tonight it is mostly clear with breezy to gusty winds of 10-15 and gusts up to 20 mph overnight lows in the 40s and 50s.
The last day of Summer 2022 starts off sunny with increasing clouds and a chance of late night/overnight showers. Daytime highs in the 70s and overnight lows in the 50s
The 1st day of Fall or the Autumnal Equinox is Thursday...It’s Fall Y’all, which will bring a chance of AM showers and breezy to gusty winds in the afternoon. Temperatures in the 70s and lows in the 40s and 50s.
Thursday night through Sunday will be really nice, mostly clear and sunny with mild temperatures into the 1st weekend of fall
Tri-Cities
Wednesday... Mostly Sunny, Late Showers... 78/59
Thursday... AM Showers Then Clear and Breezy ...78/54
Friday... Sunny, PM Cloudy … 77/53
Saturday... Sunny, Clear ...78/52
Sunday... Sunny, Nice ...82/53
Yakima
Wednesday... Increasing Clouds... 78/54
Thursday … Sunny, Breezy...78/47
Friday... Sunny Day, Cloudy Night... 76/50
Saturday... Sunny, Clear … 77/51
Sunday...Sunny, Mostly Clear ...81/52
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.